George William Yandles Jr.

He was a Johnson City native and a son of the late George William Yandles Sr. and Mattie Hurt Yandles.

George fought the good fight and smiled to the end. He will be greatly missed. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Johnny Yandles and his grandparents. Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Mattie Yandles of Johnson City; a brother, Jerry Yandles of Elizabethton; three sisters, Dinna Bennett and husband James and Geraldine Roark both of Johnson City, and Dr. Joan Yandles and husband Keith of Warner Robbins, GA; several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be conducted Thursday, July 27, 2017, at 7PM in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Pastor Marvin Slagle and Pastor Hobert Bradshaw officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5PM to 7PM prior to the service. The graveside committal service will be conducted Friday at 11AM in Roselawn Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home Friday by 10:30AM to proceed to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be David and Carroll Surcey, Tony and Mike Godsey, Mickey and Timothy Neal, Robert Maupin and Bill Head. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net . Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., is serving the Yandles family. 928-6111