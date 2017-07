He was the son of Kathy Engle Jones and William Timothy and Sandra Jones. He was the brother of Lyndsey Jones (Tim Rice), uncle of Dylan Rice and special cousin of Wendy Thomas.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm Thursday, July 27, 2017 at the Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Graveside service will follow at the Bishop Family Cemetery with Rev. Sam Adams officiating.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at: www.blueridgefuneralservice.org .