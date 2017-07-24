Pauline Milam McJunkins

She was the daughter of the late T.A. Milam and Nancy Mae Ray Milam. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-five years, Alvin C. McJunkins, five brothers, Charlie Milam, Bill Milam, Clyde Milam, Fred Milam and Paul Milam; four sisters, Florence Morefield, Ilene Elliott, Ruth Rouse and Sue Forbes Campbell; a son-in-law, Felton Bailey and a special nephew, Bill Horn.

She was a member of Hunter Memorial Baptist Church. She worked for Bemberg and Yates Fabric Store until she retired. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, baking and spoiling her great-grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Gail Becht, Hampton; Zoe Bailey, NC; Diana Ryan, Elizabethton; nine grandchildren, Casey Becht (Allen), Hampton; Lindsey Collins (Dustin), Elizabethton; Janice Jones (Mike), Kevin Pearson (Tracy), Christy Hamilton (Kyle), Paul Bailey, (Brittany) all of NC; Michael McJunkins, Travis Richmond, Hartford, TN; Brian Disoso, Elizabethton; and last but not least, her twenty great-grandchildren.

A service to honor the life of Mrs. McJunkins will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, July 25, 2017, in the Chapel of Peace, Tetrick Funeral Home with Rev. Harold McNabb officiating. Music will be under the direction of Ruth McNabb. The family will receive friends in the funeral home chapel from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM prior to the service.

The Committal and Entombment will follow the service at Happy Valley Memorial Park, Mausoleum of Peace. Active pallbearers will be Michael McJunkins, Brian Disoso, Travis Richmond, Kevin Pearson, Paul Bailey, Mike Jones, Kyle Hamilton and David Forbes. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve, Roger and Tony Milam and her great-grandchildren.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers make donations in Pauline’s name to the American Heart Association, 3101 Browns Mill Road, #6 PMB 321, Johnson City, TN 37604, or the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O, Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

The family would like to express a sincere and heartfelt thank you to the staff of Hermitage Health Center and Amedysis Hospice, for the love and care shown to Mrs. McJunkins and the family during her time there.

