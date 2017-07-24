Lawrence Wright

He was a native of Carter County and was a son of the late Will and Etter Campbell Wright. Mr. Wright was an over the road truck driver for several years and later retired from Leon-Ferenbach Inc… He was a charter member of the Full Gospel Holiness Church, where he was the song leader for many years. Mr. Wright attended the Simerly Creek Church of God for over 20 years where he served as song leader and children’s Sunday School teacher. He and his wife, Margaret was foster parents to over 250 children beginning in 1970 to 2007. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Howard Wright; two sons-in-law, Johnny Cross and Jerald Kilby; also a grandson, John E. Cross.

Survivors include his loving wife of 71 years, Margaret Ann Walker Wright; two daughters, Charlotte Cross and Dean Kilby both of Johnson City; a son, Ralp Hall and wife, Sheila of Elizabethton; two sisters, Betty Wilson of Missouri and Louise Barnett and husband, Lawrence of Johnson City; four grandchildren, Patricia Williams, Gregory Cross, Richard Kilby and Lisa Adams; ten great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; over 250 foster children including Ruth Constable, Ava Good, Carol Knight, Brenda Crawford, Starlite Lewis, Lisa Plaster, Tony Woods, Amanda and Andrew Clement; also several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mr. Wright will be conducted at 7:00 PM Wednesday, July 26, 2017 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Bro. Robert Keller officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:30 PM until the service hour. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, July 27, 2017 in Roselawn Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Richard Kilby, Josh Adams, Ralph Hall, Mike Norton, Ian Cross and Michael Cross. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the funeral home Thursday by 10:30 AM to go in procession to the cemetery.

The family would like to give special thanks to Lisa Plaster, Candace Cross, Brenda Crawford, Bro. Robert Keller and to Amedisys Hospice staff for all the care and compassion they have shown to Lawrence and the family.

Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com . Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245