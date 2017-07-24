Harold Reece Smith

Harold was born in 1936 in Jewel Ridge, Virginia to the late Artemis and Bessie Smith. He attended Richlands High School and enlisted in military service.

Harold proudly served his country for 26 years. He served 4 years in the Army as an aircraft technician. He then joined the Air Force spending much of his time in hospital administration and as an Air Force recruiter. During the Viet Nam War, he was assigned to the 10th Aeromedical Evacuation Group from 1966 to 1969 in charge of operations for medical evacuations of wounded out of Southeast Asia. He retired as a Master Sergeant in 1979.

Harold worked in sales for several years. He obtained an Associate of Science in Criminal Justice from Roane State Community College in 1982 and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice and Corrections from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in 1984. Harold worked as a correctional officer, court officer, counselor, accreditation manager and then Associate Warden at the Knoxville Community Service Center. Following that he was appointed Warden of the Carter County Work Camp in Roan Mountain, Tennessee from 1989 to 1995.

Harold obtained a private pilot certificate in 1974. He enjoyed fishing, oil painting, was an avid golfer, and worked at Graysburg Hills Golf Course as a ranger. He loved playing and watching sports and served as a high school basketball referee. He was a staunch supporter of University of Tennessee sports and held season football tickets dating back to 1971. Harold was active in community service with the Masons and the International Shrine Clown Association, visiting children’s hospitals as a clown and in parades. He was a regular church attender all his life, but in 1974 he accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior. He actively supported his church, church ministries, the Gideons International and attended Bible studies throughout his life. Above all, Harold was devoted to and proud of his family.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Setliff (Atlanta, GA) and brother, Lonnie Smith (Williamsburg, VA). Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 54 years, Patricia Smith; 2 children, Marshall (Huntsville, AL) and Kellie (Asheville, NC) and their spouses Karen Smith and Ken Condra and grandchildren: Jared (Memphis TN), Kelsey (Knoxville, TN), Ryan, Katherine and Caroline (Asheville, NC); and his siblings: Barbara Ketron (Richlands, VA) and Teah Keene and brother-in-law Ronnie Keene (Bristol, VA).

The family would like to extend a special thank you to our loving family and friends as well as to Dr. Keith Cook and the doctors and nurses at Mission Cancer Center in Asheville for their compassionate care.

The family will greet friends to share memories from 11:00AM until 12:30PM on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life Service in honor of Mr. Smith will begin at 12:30PM with Pastor Tom Oyler officiating. A Graveside Service with full military honors will be held immediately following at Mountain Home National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to missionaries Steven Brad and Rhonda Forlow, Harold’s niece (https://missionaries.namb.net/full/stephen-forlow) or The Well Ministries (www.thewelljc.com) PO Box 181 Johnson City, TN 37605.

Memories and condolences may be shared and viewed online at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com . Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423) 610-7171