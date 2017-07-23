Zane Baxter Gervin, of Johnson City, TN passed away on July 13, 2017 at his home. Born August 31, 1948, Zane was 68 years young. He was the son of the late Madge Ludwig and Clyde Gervin. In addition to his parents, Zane was preceded in death by his grandparents (Cecil and Nell Ward), step-fathers (Ed Drummond & Alfred Ludwig), his sister (Toni Gervin Watkins), and one son (Zane Baxter Gervin II "Skip").

Those left to cherish his memory include his children; Heath Gervin, J. Gervin (Katie), Aimee' Brown (Mark), his nephew; Adrian Watkins (April) his grandchildren; Kendra, Dominic and Ashlyn, his great grandchildren; Emily and Trent, special cousins from Knoxville; brother; Jimmy Jackson, several close friends and his sweet bulldog; Maybull.

Zane's life was absolutely filled with love, adventure, and excitement. He had a successful career in the automotive mechanic industry and was the former owner and operator of G&G Auto Exchange. He was a classic car enthusiast his entire life. He built many show cars and had a passion for Hot Rods. He liked watching cheesy talk shows and NASCAR racing on television, attending drag races and car shows, trips to the Casino and spending time with his friends and family. Anyone that knew and loved him would recall him in his straw hat, his plastic cup filled with diet Pepsi, his laughter and his contagious smile. He was hardworking, strong, loving, and gentle. He was a member of Brick Christian Church of Watauga. Zane had a wonderful life and gave each of us something unique. He served as our father, our friend, our companion and our confidant. He was our "Pap”, "Pops”, "Pop-O”, "Big Guy”," Daddy-O" and "Gerv”. We are humbled and impressed at how he must have touched your lives. He showed strength and love right up until his last days with us. Farewell Pop, you did well.

The family will hold a service to honor the life of Zane at 6:00 PM on Friday, July 28, 2017 at Brick Christian Church in Watauga, with Pastor Ernie Depew officiating.

