William A. “Bill” Smith

Bill was a native of Princeton, WV and had lived most of his life in East Tennessee. He was the son of the late George Cecil Smith, of Princeton, WV and mother Nancy Pauline Ellison Smith Sampson, of Elizabethton.

He had been in the Army National Guard of Tennessee from 1957-1964 with the SP5 Armored Division where he earned his sharpshooter badge. He had worked at Jack Miller Body Shop, Free Service Tire, Appalachian Gasket, and Gulf Oil. He also worked at Rainbow Bakery for 23 years and retired from Allied Metals after 19 years of service.

Bill was a 32nd Degree Mason and a Shriner.

He was a licensed private pilot and loved to fish, work on Snapper lawn mowers, and cook.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by: his loving wife of 45 years, Beulah D. Mays Smith, in 2008; two sisters, Carolyn Sue and Clara Jean Smith Hamm; and two brothers, Stanley and Ronnie Smith.

Survivors include: two sons, William Sean and Bryan Smith; one daughter, Tracey Smith, all of Johnson City; three grandchildren, Andy Smith, Misha R. Smith, and Hunter Clay Oliver, of Johnson City; one great grandchild, Blaize Smith; friends, Dr. and Mrs. Joel Piercy and family, Gary Burchfield and family, Harry Elrod and family, and many more friends, too many to list; special nephews and nieces, Terry Hamm and family, Penny Hamm and family, Nikki Smith Carr and family, Timmy Palmer and family, and Michael Smith and family; and special cousin, Tootsie Carson and family.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home with a private service following.

Special thank you to his best friend, Ernie Thomason, wife Marie, Chip, Kelly, Heather Thomason, Brad Teague, Bo Slagle, Bruce Hall and wife Sharon, Bill Miller; neighbor, Gary Willis and wife Bev; Preacher Bill and his wife Mary Nell Greer; Dr. Fawwaz Hamati and staff; staff and nurses at JCMC.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children – Greenville, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Smith family via www.morrisbaker.com.

