Ruth Imogene Chappell

Imogene is a native of Johnson City, and the daughter of the late Everett and Lena (Greene) Carrier. She was also preceded in death by her son, Jeff Cooper. Imogene was a member of Unaka Avenue Baptist Church in Johnson City.

Those left to cherish Imogene’s memory include her husband, Billy Chappell, Sr.; son, Chris Cooper; and sisters, Blanche Rose and Betty Wilkinson.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 10:00 AM at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Mountain Home, TN. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 AM.

Memories and condolences may be shared and viewed online at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com . Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423)610-7171 is honored to serve the Chappell family.