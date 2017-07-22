Nancy Atkinson Shaffer

A native of Asheville she was born on April 6, 1938 to the late Frank C. Atkinson and Ruth Lane Atkinson. Nancy attended St. Mary's College in Raleigh, The University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill and graduated from Vanderbilt University. She was selected as Queen of the Court of the Coronation Ball of the Rhododendron Royal Brigade of Guards in 1957. She was a member of the Johnson City, TN Junior League and helped to found the Johnson City Symphony Guild. In Asheville, she was an active supporter and volunteer of ABCCM.

She is survived by her two children, Sally O'Connor of Livingston, MT and Jim Epps of Johnson City, TN; her four grandchildren, John and Christopher Epps of Johnson City, TN, Camille and Audrey O'Connor of Livingston, MT and her brother, David Baird Atkinson of Asheville.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 29, 2017 in the Chapel of Morris Funeral Home, 304 Merrimon Ave. The family will receive friends beginning an hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry, 20 Twentieth Street, Asheville, NC, 28806. Morris Funeral Home, 304 Merrimon Avenue is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be sent through the website, www.morrisfamilyfuneralhome.com .