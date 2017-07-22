Mrs. Wanda L. Hill

Mrs. Hill was born in Washington County and daughter of the late David Waits& Ginevra Scott Hodge. She was also preceded in death by son, Joe Craddock, a brother, and several nephews and friends.

Survivors include her son, David Craddock (Kathy); daughter, Pam Byrd (Kenneth); daughter and caregiver, Tina Overstreet (David); grandchildren, Susie Craddock, Davey Craddock (Robin), Josh Overstreet (Kellie), Kristi Overstreet (Justin), Genia Morgan (Chris) and Sarah Craddock; great-grandchildren, Dennis, Gracie, Jaxon, Cameron, Jullien, Kynslie, James, Lexi, Bella and Adrik; nieces, Donna Miller, Peggy Harrison (Porter), and Sandra Ellis; nieces-in-law, Carol Scott and Claudia Scott; ex-husband and friend, Keith Hill; special friends, Bessie Moffitt, Margaret Mahaffey, Betty Bennett, Myrtle Bennett and Doris Sammons; and three special fur babies..

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. James Hansen & staff, Procare staff, especially God sent angels/caregivers Jessica, Donna and Chasity and Mary from Amedisys Hospice.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Lawrence Wolfe and Rev. Larry Pierson officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 pm Tuesday prior to the service. Interment services will follow at Union Church Cemetery on Cherokee Road.

Pallbearers will be family & friends.

