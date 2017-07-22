logo

Mrs. Wanda L. Hill

JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Wanda L. Hill, age 83, Jonesborough, flew to heaven on the wings of an angel, Thursday, July 20, 2017 to meet her Lord and Savior and all her loved ones that were waiting in Heaven.

Mrs. Hill was born in Washington County and daughter of the late David Waits& Ginevra Scott Hodge. She was also preceded in death by son, Joe Craddock, a brother, and several nephews and friends.

Survivors include her son, David Craddock (Kathy); daughter, Pam Byrd (Kenneth); daughter and caregiver, Tina Overstreet (David); grandchildren, Susie Craddock, Davey Craddock (Robin), Josh Overstreet (Kellie), Kristi Overstreet (Justin), Genia Morgan (Chris) and Sarah Craddock; great-grandchildren, Dennis, Gracie, Jaxon, Cameron, Jullien, Kynslie, James, Lexi, Bella and Adrik; nieces, Donna Miller, Peggy Harrison (Porter), and Sandra Ellis; nieces-in-law, Carol Scott and Claudia Scott; ex-husband and friend, Keith Hill; special friends, Bessie Moffitt, Margaret Mahaffey, Betty Bennett, Myrtle Bennett and Doris Sammons; and three special fur babies..

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. James Hansen & staff, Procare staff, especially God sent angels/caregivers Jessica, Donna and Chasity and Mary from Amedisys Hospice.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Lawrence Wolfe and Rev. Larry Pierson officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 pm Tuesday prior to the service. Interment services will follow at Union Church Cemetery on Cherokee Road.

Pallbearers will be family & friends.

Condolences may be sent to the Hill family online at www.dillow-taylor.com .

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821