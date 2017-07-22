David Rex Parris

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. – 2 Timothy 4:7

Rex Parris, 66, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 16, 2017, after a 9-year battle with cancer. He was born in Carter County, Tennessee, and is preceded in death by his parents, Helen Parris, Carl and Margie Gouge, and his beloved parents by marriage, Claude and Rita Counts.

Rex possessed an infectious laugh, and a smile that lit up any room.

Rex lived at the East Tennessee Christian Children’s Home from ages 2 to 18. From ages 18-22, he made his home with Carl and Margie Gouge and Mike McGuire.

Rex was an athlete from a young age. While attending Elizabethton High School, he lettered in football, basketball, baseball, tennis, and track. Rex attended Milligan College on a baseball scholarship, and after graduating in 1973 with a Bachelor of Science in Business, went on to play semi-pro baseball for the Roadrunners. Rex began playing golf in college as well, and enjoyed it until he passed away. He loved golf for both the sport itself and the camaraderie it provided. After graduating from Milligan, Rex attended LSU and received a Masters of Banking and Finance.

Since 1985, Rex was a member of Grandview Christian Church. During his time there, he served on the Staff Relations Committee and the Stewardship Committee, and was a long-time member of the “Bob and Velma” class.

Rex was Vice President of Sales at Time & Pay in Johnson City. He began working there in 1995, and helped the staff grow the company to what it is today. His colleagues and friends were the beneficiaries of his friendly nature, work ethic, compassion, and positive attitude. Prior to joining Time & Pay, Rex worked in banking at Hamilton Bank in Johnson City, First Alabama Bank Shares in Montgomery, Alabama, and First Community Bank in Princeton, West Virginia.

Rex is survived by his wife of 44 years, Cathy Counts Parris, his daughter Rachel Parris Tremmier and son-in-law Brad Tremmier, his daughter Dr. Christie Parris and her partner Dr. Mitch Scharman, and three grandchildren Ellie Parris Tremmier, Madelyn Joan Tremmier, and Levi David Tremmier. He is also survived by his sister Deanna Loranger and her husband Bill, his brother Roger Parris and his wife Joyce, his sister-in-law Paula Counts Gentry, his business partner and friend Steve Scheu, several nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as countless golfing buddies, friends, and the many people who loved him.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Sunday, July 30, 2017 from 4:00 PM until a Celebration of Rex’s Life at 7:00 PM at Grandview Christian Church in Johnson City.

The family extends special thanks to their minister and friend, Dr. Aaron Wymer, as well as Dr. Jamal Maatouk and the staff at Wellmont Oncology, including Myra, Teresa, Cindy, Carla, and David.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Milligan College or Family Promise of Greater Johnson City.

