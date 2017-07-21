Bill was born in Sevier County, Tennessee to the late Edward and Ova Jane Bailey Riley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Roxie Williams Riley; two sisters, Dorothy Haag and Ona Newman; and two brothers, Arthur Riley and Curtis Riley. Bill retired as a butcher and was a member of Tri Cities Church of God. He was a United States Navy veteran.

Those left to cherish his memory include four daughters, Sharon Estes, Tina Kirk and husband Ron, Sheri Conklin and husband Bill, and Jennifer Burleson and husband Brandon; a step daughter, Becky McClain and husband Johnny; six grandchildren, Alec Conklin, Veronika Dillow, Braeden Riley-Deaton, Hannah McClain, Chloe Burleson and Cooper Burleson; one great grandchild, Addison Conklin; sister-in-law, Brenda Riley; and several nieces and nephews also survive.

A service to honor the life of William “Bill” Phillip Riley will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Sunday, July 23, 2017 in the Bluff City Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 3:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Sunday. The graveside service will follow in the Morningview Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to the Haven of Rest Rescue Mission, 624 Anderson Street, Bristol, TN 37620.

