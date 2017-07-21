She was born August 20, 1924 in Worchester, Massachusetts and was raised in Millbury, Massachusetts.

She was preceded in death by her father, George Cowland (born in London, England; served in WWI), mother, Ruth (Carter) Cowland, Millbury MA, and her husband, Ralph Crowder (d. 1996)

She is survived by her sister, Marilyn (Cowland-Fox) Hafstrom /Carl Hafstrom of Shrewsbury, MA; nephews, Ted Fox (Charlene), Richard Fox (Katie), and Paul Fox all of Shrewsbury, MA; Several grand and great grand nieces and nephews; Step-Children: David Crowder (Vicki); Linda Crowder Germain; Grandson Matthew Crowder (Margo); Granddaughter Amy Crowder; Grandson Michael Germain.

Mrs. Crowder attended Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, VA for two years in the early 1940s before entering Nursing School at Columbia in New York City.

After a back injury, she was sidelined for one year to recover and then continued her studies at Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing in Boston, MA.

She was a member of the World War II Cadet Nursing Corps in Millbury, MA.

After passing state board exams, she spent several months in her first job as a Registered Nurse in Yakama, Washington where she worked in surgery and then returned home to the east coast.

She spent one summer working in a Diabetic Camp for children with Dr. Elliot Joslin (a revered pioneer in Diabetic Research and Insulin Therapy).

She worked in a V.A. Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island until they closed. She transferred to Bay Pines V.A. in St. Petersburg, Florida where she met her future husband. In 1959, they moved to Johnson City, TN. She was employed at Mountain Home V.A. where she stayed until retirement.

Although she was the first to admit she was not a big fan of homemaking endeavors, she had a list of things to try, including taking piano lessons and baking bread. None of those well-meaning attempts worked out. Then, after employment at a nursing home in Erwin, and some private duty cases, she went to work at Woodridge Hospital for about eight years. After her husband had passed, she volunteered at Ronald McDonald House as well as for a community hot line.

She was a Girl Scout Leader in the 1970s and a teacher at the Girls Club. Over the years, she taught Sunday school at various churches, including Harrison Christian and First Christian. For several years, she attended Trinity Baptist in Jonesborough, TN.

She was a member of Lion of Judah, a Messianic Congregation in Bristol, TN pastored by Rabbi Joseph Bell.

In 2000, she was blessed to visit Israel and was thrilled to be baptized in the Jordon River. She loved everything about Jewish history and the Holy Land.

To most of her friends she was Marge, and to her New England kin, she was Marjorie. To her husband and family, she was always called Margie. By whatever name, she was an interesting mixture of humor, charm, adventure, and individuality. We can only imagine how happy she is now, knowing she is at peace in Heaven and, of course, smiling.

Private graveside services will be conducted at Mountain Home National Cemetery at a later date.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the outstanding Hospice crew from Amedisys for their kind and professional assistance. We were particularly blessed to have had Mary Philips, R.N. and Sonya Astaneh, Home Health Aide, for many months of excellent, loving care.

