Miss Bellamy was born in Johnson City to the Late Thomas and Margaret Church Bellamy. Miss Bellamy has lived the past few years in Blountville, TN.

Miss Bellamy was a 1998 Graduate of East Tennessee State University and was employed by Citigroup in Gray, TN. She was of the Baptist faith and attended Sunnyside Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include a very special friend, Penny Moore, of Blountville; Two god daughters, Sara Hyatt and Kara Moore, of Blountville; One brother, Thomas Bellamy and wife Amanda, of Gray, TN; one niece, Kendall Bellamy and one nephew, Dalton Bellamy.

A service to honor the life of Miss. Lee Bellamy will be conducted on Sunday, July 23, 2017, at 2:00 pm in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City, with David Ensminger, Minister, officiating. The family will receive friends in the funeral home chapel from 12:00-2:00 PM Sunday prior to the service.

Interment will follow the funeral service in Monte Vista Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

Memories and condolences may be shared and viewed online at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423)610-7171 is honored to serve the Bellamy Family.