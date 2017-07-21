Evalee was born in Johnson City to the late James P. and Mattie Lee Baker.

She was a member of Hawthorne Church of Brethren. She was very caring, loving and outgoing. Evalee never met a stranger and loved everyone she knew.

In addition to her parents, Evalee was preceded in death by: her husband, Conley Lyons; three brothers, James, Guy and Harry Baker; and one baby sister, Pauline Baker.

Survivors include: one son, Terry Lyons and his wife Wanda; one brother, Bill Baker and his wife Linnis; three grandchildren, Terry Wayne, Jr., Aaron Michael and Conley Gene Lyons; three great grandchildren, Savanah, Dakota and Mady Lyons; and several nieces and nephews.

The family of Evalee Lyons will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Friday, July 21, 2017 at Morris-Baker. The funeral service will be held Saturday at 10:00 AM at Hawthorne Church of the Brethren. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The graveside service will be held immediately following the funeral service at Hawthorne/Emmitt Cemetery.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to American Heart Association, 3101 Browns Mill Rd., Johnson City, TN 37604.

