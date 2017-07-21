Memorial Services for David Vernon Merriken, 68, will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Johnson City Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1910 East Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN, officiated by Pastor Paull Dixon. The family will receive friends and family on Saturday, July 29, 2017, from _4:00 – 5:00pm, then service will be from 5:00pm 6:00pm.

Born in Toledo, Ohio, or as Dave said, “no place in particular!” He was the husband of Cheryl Virginia Neff Merriken, and the father of Elizabeth Ann Merriken (Connie Barron), Barbara Ann Merriken, Dakota William Merriken, and David Vernon Merriken, Jr.; Brother to Marcia Merriken Rose (Richard), Beth Merriken Mortali (Ronald), and granddaughter Kristen Elizabeth Presnell. He is survived by many loving family and friends.

Dave spent over 50 years in the Merchant Marines as an engineer, which is where he met his loving wife, Cheryl, sailing around the world over 30 times. Dave also had his Ships Captains license and earned his MBA. He was an active member of Johnson City Seventh Day Adventist Church. He enjoyed life and nature of the mountains and hiked the open trails numerous times with his family and 3 dogs. Dave was one of those rare persons that never met a stranger. He always lent a helping hand to anyone in need, a true fighter for the underdog. Per his son, Dakota, if you met him, you know how much of a gnarly, tough son of a gun he was, but he was also the kindest and most selfless person you’d ever want to know. Dave had a tremendous sense of responsibility and was a great provider for his family! He will be dearly missed! May he rest in peace!

