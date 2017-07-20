He was a native of Jamestown, TN and a son of the late Lanvin Stephens and Thelma Conner Owens. Roy had worked as a brick mason for many years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his granddaughter. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his step-father, John Wesley Owens.

Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Brenda Gobble Owens; a daughter, Tina Owens of Johnson City; his granddaughter, Emma Lynn Owens; a brother, William B. (Della) Owens; also several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City Sunday, July 23, 2017 from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 PM Sunday in the Washington County Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. For those who prefer in lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City.

423-928-2245