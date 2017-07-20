Mr. Robert Cecil Leach

Mr. Leach was born in Washington County and son of the late Thurman & Grace Teague League. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Billy Joe Leach.

He was a member of Eden United Methodist Church and attended Fountain of Life.

Mr. Leach installed flooring. He enjoyed shooting pool, fishing and camping.

Survivors include four children, Michael Leach (Michelle), Robert Allen Leach (Tina), Renee Furches (Johnnie) and Robin Smith (Richard); grandchildren, Jax Leach, Joseph Leach, Robert Nathaniel Leach, Brandi Cutshall and Kea Smith; great-grandchildren, Zachary, Hannah, Gabby, Macie and Easton; sister, Juanita “Tootie” Church; two brothers, Ronald Leach and James Leach.

Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 pm Sunday, July 23, 2017 at Eden Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Robert Leach, Carl Wiseman, Michael Leach, Johnnie Furches, Buck Church, and Nathaniel Leach.

Condolences may be sent to the Leach family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

