ERWIN - Mr. Bobby Eugene Nelson, 65, Erwin, was greeted with open arms by our heavenly father at his residence on July 18, 2017 from a courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family and friends who will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, the late Roy and Helen Louise Nelson, one brother, James “Jimmy” Nelson, and one sister, Mary Lee Nelson

Mr. Nelson was of the Freewill Baptist faith. He was employed by Garland Tire Service until his retirement. He enjoyed Lady Devil softball and Erwin Blue Devil football, where he hardly ever missed a game. He also enjoyed and gained strength from watching his grandchildren grow, play their sports, and cheer for the Blue Devils.

He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Debra Nelson; brother, Roy Nelson and his wife Velma of Unicoi; three sons, Steven Nelson and wife Missy of Unicoi, J.W. Nelson of Jonesborough, and Darren Nelson of Limestone; one daughter, Robin Haynes and husband James of Jonesborough; four step-children that he loved dearly, Shaunna Peterson, Melissa Glass, J.D. Glass, and Stephan and Amanda Gould; four grandchildren, Hannah Nelson, Eli Nelson, Justin Nelson, and Kaylee Nelson; four step-grandchildren, Ryan Peterson, Bella Peterson, Braelyn Glass, and Nellie Gould, who were all his little angels. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A memorial service will be conducted at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at Buffalo Valley Freewill Baptist Church in Unicoi. The family will receive friends at any time at their residence, 1182 Old State Route 34 Lot 1, Jonesborough, TN 37659, and at the home of Bobby’s son, Steven, 959 Marbleton Road, Unicoi, TN 37692. Burial will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, July 6, 2017 at McNabb Cemetery in Unicoi.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to help offset the expenses of the funeral. Monetary donations may be made at times of visitation at either residence.

The family would like to express a sincere appreciation towards Boones Creek Medical, Mountain States Hospice, Richard and Diane Crane, Susie Adamopolous, Rev. Dallas and Margaret Gregg, Rev. Freddie Bennett, Ladies of Buffalo Valley Church, his extended family in the New England area, and to all for their many thoughts and prayers for Bobby and the family.

Memories and condolences may be shared and viewed online at www.mtnempirecbs.com. Mountain Empire Cremation & Burial Services, 125 E. Jackson Blvd., Suite 3, Jonesborough, TN 37659, 423-547-0379, is honored to serve the Nelson family.