Ida Jane Hazelwood

A native of Carter County, she was the daughter of the late Johnnie and Eliza “Lizzie” Campbell Jones.

Mrs. Hazelwood was a member of Little Mountain Baptist Church in Roan Mountain and attended Chestnut Grove Union Church in her recent years. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In her past time she enjoyed canning and cooking Sunday dinners for her family. After her husband passed away she relocated from her farm home in Roan Mountain to a condo in Boones Creek where she enjoyed friendships and visiting her neighbors at Boone Hill Court in Johnson City.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Charles Hazelwood Jr. and his wife Greta of Jonesborough, TN and Roland Hazelwood of Elizabethton, TN; daughter, Linda Pardue and her husband Robert of Johnson City, TN; eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the 2nd floor nurses of the Cardiac Care unit at Johnson City Medical Center for their love and support in the care for Mrs. Hazelwood.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6:00 PM on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, Johnson City with Dr. R. Kenneth Gaskin officiating. The family will greet friends to share memories at the funeral home from 5:00 PM until the service hour. A Graveside and Committal Service will be held Sunday, July 23, 2017 at 10:00 AM at Alex Lacey Cemetery in Roan Mountain. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:45 AM.

Memories and condolences may be shared and viewed online at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423)610-7171 is honored to serve the Hazelwood family.