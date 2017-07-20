Elmer Eugene Woodfin Jr.

A native of Washington County, he was a son of the late Elmer Sr. and Myrtle Jones Woodfin. Mr. Woodfin was a kind gentleman who loved the outdoors, fishing and wood working. He worked in construction for 18 years, drove a truck for 15 years, and retired from Johnson City Power Board after 22 years of service.

In addition to Elmer’s parents he is preceded in death by his daughter, Evelyn Emmaline Woodfin; sisters, Evelyn Woodfin, Willie Kate Booker and Allie Mae Lane; brothers, Ray, P.A., and Johnnie Woodfin.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 54 years, Barbara Ann Bunton Woodfin; his sons, Eddie (Nancy) Woodfin and Patrick Woodfin; daughters, Audrey Mae Bunton, Mary Lou (Rick) Zentz and Deborah Jane (Tony) Thompson; sister, Queenie (David) Yates; brothers, Billy Joe (Mary) Woodfinand Freddy (Sarah) Woodfin; 17 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews; special friends, Danny & Janie Casey, John & Gail Dunbar, Bill & Judy Burleson and the employees of the Johnson City Power Board.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Tacoma Medical Group and Amedisys Hospice for their love and support in the care for Mr. Woodfin.

For those who prefer Memorials in lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude at 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to Johnson City Church of God at 1908 Indian Ridge Rd. Johnson City, TN 37604.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7:00 PM on Friday, July 21, 2017 at Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, Johnson City with Pastor Bryant Collins and Reverend Tony Thompson officiating. The family will greet friends to share memories at the funeral home from 5:00 PM until the service hour. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at Washington County Memory Gardens. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 9:15AM.

Memories and condolences may be shared and viewed online at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423)610-7171 is honored to serve the Woodfin family.