Barbara Ann Lucas

She was born in Rochester, NY on March 12, 1935. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years David Edward Lucas Sr., parents Belle Steigman and William Darling and sisters, Marjorie Keoplin and Shirley Brownewell.

She served in the United States Navy in Washington D.C. from 1953-1954, as a Communications Technician Seaman. Barbara received an Honorable Discharge and was awarded the National Defense Medal.

Her surviving family includes daughters: Robin Casteel and husband Robert, Rhonda Miller and husband Frank; sons: David Lucas Jr. and Mitzi Henderson, Dan Lucas and wife Donna, Doug Lucas and wife Cathy; grandchildren: Stephanie Lucas, Jessica Everett, Ashley Casteel, Gabrielle Kinnick, Daisy Elaine Sanders, Cammie Kirkland, Molly Hamilton, Christopher and Katie Lucas; great grandchildren: Landon Pine, Carter Everett, Brooke, Valerie, and Jackson Sanders and Charlie Kirkland.

The family will receive friends to share memories from 5:00PM until 7:00PM on Sunday, July 23, 2017 at Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, Johnson City. A Celebration of Life Service for Barbara and David Lucas Sr., who passed away on Jan 4, 2017, will be held at 9:30AM on Monday, July 24, 2017 in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Paul Helphinstine officiating. Memories and a eulogy will be provided by their sons, David and Daniel Lucas and Marie Belcher (Mr. Lucas, Sr.’s sister). A Committal Service with Military Honors will be held immediately following at Mountain Home National Cemetery. After the committal, everyone is invited to Harrison Christian Church for a light lunch.

