Mrs. Frances Malone

Mrs. Malone was born in Greene County, daughter of the late Blaine Henley and Louise Smith Rhudy. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by brothers Jimmy Henley, Jeff Henley and infant brother David Henley.

Mrs. Malone was a Christian.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Becky Carr (Jerry), Donna Malone, Keith Malone (Mitzi), and Jama Curtis (Tony); grandchildren, Autumn Walsh, Coty Malone, Taylor Malone, Hunter Curtis, and Tyler Curtis; great grandchildren, Micah Carr and Caeden Malone; and brother Andy Henley.

The family will receive friends from 5:00–7:00 PM, Friday, July 21, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be conducted 9:30 pm Saturday, July 22, 2017 at Maple Lawn Cemetery with Pastor Tyler Dalton and Pastor Rich Murray.

Pallbearers will be Jerry Carr, Tony Curtis, Coty Malone, Hunter Curtis, Tyler Curtis, George Walsh and Danny Saults.

Condolences may be sent to the Malone family online at www.dillow-taylor.com .

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821