Mr. Patrick “Pat” Hyder

Mr. Hyder was born in Carter County. He was the son of Carmon Ray & Caroline Sue Calloway Hyder, Johnson City.

He was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church.

Patrick graduated from Happy Valley High School in 1981 and attended ETSU. He worked at NCI building system in Elizabethton. He was a member of Betsy Town Fife & Drum Corp. He enjoyed kayaking, camping and model building but most of all loved being with his family. He could build and paint anything and loved to talk. He was a member of West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Dallas & Mosella Calloway, paternal grandparents, Vance & Ethel Hyder, uncles, Tony Hyder and Bud Hyder, mother-in-law, Genevieve “Jan” Rodifer, and a brother-in-law, Ed Rodifer.

In addition to his parents, survivors include his wife of 30 years, Kimberly Rodifer Hyder, Telford; daughter, Kelly Hyder Casteel and husband Franky, Jonesborough; son, Joshua Patrick Hyder, Jonesborough; father-in-law, John Rodifer; grandchildren, Kaden Casteel and Owen Casteel; brothers and sisters, Tim Hyder (Lisa), Alecia Hyder (Roland) and Chris Hyder (Beth); brothers and sisters-in-law, Bev Wairich (Bill), John Rodifer, Jr. (Linda), Jane Rodifer, Jason Rodifer (Lauralyn) and Debbie Harbach; uncle, Dallas Calloway (Lou); aunts, Diane Elliott, Brenda Hyder and Jeane Hyder; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.

Funeral services will be conducted 8:00 pm Friday, July 21, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Beaver officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm Friday prior to the service.

Interment services will be conducted 11:00 am Saturday, July 22, 2017 at Peoples Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Josh Hyder, Tim Hyder, Chris Hyder, Franky Casteel, Jason Rodifer, Johnny Rodifer, Caleb Hyder, Gary Jenkins, Rusty Edens, Robert Timbs, Skyler Campbell, Chet Bageant and Steve Hicks.

Condolences may be sent to the Hyder family online at www.dillow-taylor.com .

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821