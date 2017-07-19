Elizabeth Jones

A native of Muncie, IN, she was a daughter of Catherine Hensley Castillo and the late Floyd Hensley. Mrs. Jones was a member of Pine Grove Park United Methodist Church. She worked as an assistant dietician at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center to ensure they received the proper nutrition. In addition to her father, Mrs. Jones is preceded in death by a brother, Roger Hensley.

In addition to her mother, those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband, Larry Jones; her son, Christopher Laws; two brothers, Gary Peterson and Richard Hensley; and special friends, Hoover and Geraldine Galloway and Arlene Pressley.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Select Specialty Hospital for the loving care given to Mrs. Jones.

The family will greet friends to share memories from 11:00AM until 12:00PM on Friday, July 21, 2017 at Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life Service in honor of Mrs. Jones will begin at 12:00PM with Tanner Shomin and Ruth Hughes officiating. A Graveside Service will immediately follow at Washington County Memory Gardens. For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be given to a charity of your choice.

Memories and condolences may be shared and viewed online at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com .