Eddie H. Townsend

A lifelong native of Johnson City, he was a son of the late Red and Evelyn Hamby Townsend. Mr. Townsend had worked for the City of Johnson City. He was an avid Nascar fan and enjoyed old classic cars. Eddie loved to work with wood and would carve many things out of wood. He enjoyed gardening and working in his flower bed.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Townsend is preceded in death by his sister, Margie Lyons; brother, Freddy Townsend; step-son, Joseph Edwards.

Survivors include his wife, Billie Joe Townsend, Johnson City; son and daughter-in-law, Steven Townsend and wife Crystal, Johnson City; two grandchildren, Cody Edwards and wife Eriel and Drew Edwards, all of Johnson City; one great grandchild, Jasper Edwards, Johnson City; best friend, Howie Hale; family friends, Mary Forbes, Jeff Story, and Candy Ayers.

The memorial service for Mr. Townsend will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, July 22, 2017 in the chapel of Woodall-Anderson & Dugger Funeral Home with Rev. Dexter Brummitt and Preacher Steve Davis officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

The graveside service and inurnment will follow at Monte Vista Memorial Park.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.wadugger.com . Woodall-Anderson & Dugger Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 108 W. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Townsend family. (423) 928-2245