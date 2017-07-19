Christine C. Owen

A lifelong native of Johnson City, she was a daughter of the late Elbert and Eliza Lyons Casteel. Mrs. Owen was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Owen was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Owen; a son, Charles Thomas Widner.

Survivors include four daughters, Diane Witt, Virginia Teskey, Viva Richardt, and Charlotte Giles; two sons, Kevin Widner and Glen Widner. She has many grandchildren and great grandchildren surviving.

The memorial service for Mrs. Owen will be conducted at 6:00 P.M. Friday, July 21, 2017 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Chaplain Carl Gasser officiating.

The family will receive friends Friday from 5:00 until 6:00 in the East Parlor of the funeral home.

