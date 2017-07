Betty A. Martin

Graduated Happy Valley High School & Walter State Community College where she received her degree in nursing.

Survivors, son, John Martin, Jonesboro, Daughter & son-in-law, Heather & Pearce Baker, Maryville, Grandchildren, Whitney Martin, Jonesboro, Elijah & Caleb Milligan, both of Maryville, Preceded in death by parents, Denzel & Hazel Harvey.

Graveside service & interment 2 P.M. Saturday, Howards Chapel Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.