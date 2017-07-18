Valarie Jean Wilcox Silvestro

Born in Mt Kisco, NY she was the daughter of the late LeRoy Wilcox and is preceded in life by her mother, Cecilia Wilcox; brother George and wife Michelle; three sons, Adam Levis and family, Benjamin, Mikie and husband James; daughter Krista and wife Kathy and granddaughter, Riley.

Valarie resided in Jonesborough, TN and in life will be remembered as a woman who gave all that she could for her loving family. She spent her life loving horseback riding, tending to her flower gardens and making a home for her children. May her strength carry on through her family and our love bring her peace.

Family and friends are invited to join in remembrance at the Johnson City Church of God on Wednesday July 19, 2017, at 12pm to 1pm hosted by Pastor Bryant Collins.