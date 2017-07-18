Lee Roy Smith

The son of the late Walter C. and Cordie Good Smith Lee Roy was the youngest of thirteen children.

Lee Roy was a retired firefighter from Holston Defense and a WW II veteran of the US Army. He was a lifelong member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years Norma Jean Douglas Smith – June 2017; four half sister, one sister, and seven half brothers.

Surviving include sons, Steven Smith and wife Teresa of Jonesborough, Jeffery Smith and wife Linda of the home, daughter, Anita Fabregas and husband Stanley of Ft. Worth Texas, fifteen grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 18, 2017 from 6:30-8:00 pm at Gray Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 8:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Sherrill Nave and Dr. Charles “Toonie” Cash officiating.

Military graveside rites will be conducted by VFW Boone Dam Post #4933 on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Fairview Church Cemetery

