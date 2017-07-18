Joyce B. Hale

She spent all but eight months of her life in the Johnson City area. Early in her adult life she was an operator for the telephone company. After marriage, she became a ceramic teacher and operated her own business from a shop she had built on the couple’s property. Joyce also taught classes at the Johnson City Senior Citizen Center. From there, she moved on to work with the senior adults at Colonial Hills Assisted Living. Later in life she worked for Wal-Mart.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, James M. Hale on April 10, 2006 and her parents, Mary Ann & Clifford Dennis.

Joyce raised many children, some of them which were not her own, but she loved them all. Survivors include: daughter, Kathy Bailey and husband Tim; son, Michael Hale; daughter, Annette Hale; daughter, Amy Hale and Henry Gregg; eight grandchildren: Jayme Peach and husband Joshua, Joshua Bailey and wife Brittany, Benjamin Bailey and finance Alaina Ballard, Jessica Fluitt and husband Daniel, Mallery Chandler and husband Josh, Katelan Bailey, Noah Hale-Blevins and Lexie Hale and four great grandchildren: Kennedy Peach, Krew Peach, Dash Bailey and Mary Jane Bailey. She is also survived by brother, Carroll Dennis and sister, Ethel Street, both of Johnson City.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm, Friday, July 21, with service immediately following at the Appalachian Funeral Home, followed by interment at the VA Cemetery where Joyce will be buried with her husband.

