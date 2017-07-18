Allen L. Warehime

He was a native of Westminster, Maryland and was the son of the late Amidee and Mary Jane Selby Warehime. Allen was a truck driver for 33 years. He loved NASCAR and loved spending time with his dog, “Bella” and his cat, “Kitty Kitty”. Most of all he loved his family and spending time with them.

Survivors include his wife, Chrystal Edwards Warehime, Johnson City; sons, Matthew and Michael; step-children, Brandon and Courtney whom he loved as his own; five sisters, Sandra Kennedy and husband, Robert of Westminster, MD, Carol Fearns and Janice Morris and husband, Carroll, and Brenda Anderson all of Hampstead, MD and Mary Mae Warehime of Hanover, PA; also several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to the American Diabetes Association, American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.

Condolences may be sent to his wife at 4 Sleepy Hollow Lane, Johnson City, TN 37604.

Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Warehime family. 423-928-2245