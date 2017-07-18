Alfred “Smokey” Crum

In addition to his parents, Smokey was preceded in death by his brothers: Frank, George, and Wade Crum; his foster parents, Sam and Ruth Norris.

He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Army.

Those left to cherish Smokey’s memory include his loving wife, Patsy Crum, his son, David Crum and his wife Wendy, grandchildren, Samantha and Dawson Crum, sister, Nancy Davis, brothers: Bill, Fred, and Ed Crum; brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Geneva Thompson, numerous nieces and nephews, several neighborhood children he thought of and treated as his own.

Smokey’s family would like to offer a special thank you to his caregiver’s Cindy Smith and Susan Hardesty for the loving care they provided.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 from 5:00 pm until a Celebration of Smokey’s Life at 7:00 pm in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services with Pastor David Morgan and Pastor Dan Case officiating. A Military Graveside and Committal Service will be held at 10:45 am on Thursday at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Rick Case, Mike Appleby, Mike Smith, Ronnie Gobble, and Rick Norris. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren and members of the Dog Tag Brigade. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:00 am to go in procession to the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be sent to the Dog Tag Brigade 224 ½ Oliver Edwards Road Jonesborough TN 37659.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com . Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Crum family.