Mr. Howard Richardson

He was a native of Carter County and the son of the late Kyle & Florence Estep Richardson. He was also preceded in death by four sisters, Maxine and Norma Jean Richardson, Bernice Chambers and Shirley Killen, four brothers, Ollie, Junior, Jerry and Grover Richardson, and a special niece, Teresa Richardson Rice.

Mr. Richardson was a member of Oakland Presbyterian Church.

Mr. Richardson was a trunk driver and retired from Burton Rubber.

Survivors include his loving wife, Rebecca Kyker Richardson; two sons, Wayne Richardson and Lynn Richardson (Sherry); daughter, Sandra Dulaney (Jason); two step-daughters, Anita Dykes (Jimmy) and Ginny Gillin (Joseph); grandchildren; Jessie & Kelsie, Chris & Elizabeth, Cody & Inez, Dakota, Mackenzie, Kassidy, Caleb, Kaley and Charlsie; great-grandchildren, Tristan, Hayden and Blake; two special nieces, Betty Joe Mendheim (Carl) and Regina Mullins (Gary); special friends, David & Norma Babb, Emerson & Betty Smith, Howard Kelly, Dallas Arrowood, Ginney Rice and Gary Kemp; and his special companion, Jasper.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to First Choice Health Care Internal Medicine, Dr. Michael Pearson, N.P. Amy Fleming, Pamela Landstrom and all staff.

A celebration of life service for Howard will be Thursday July 20, 2017 6:00PM at Oakland Presbyterian Church with Pastor Robert Grimes officiating.

Graveside services will be Friday July 21, 2017 11:00AM at the family cemetery in Stoney Creek.

Donations may be made to the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter, 311 North Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37601.

Condolences may be sent to the Richardson family online at www.dillow-taylor.com .

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821