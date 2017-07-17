Mary Christina Hagenbuch Sumner

A native of Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late William Hagenbuch and Inez Eberwein. Ms. Sumner was a member of Cornerstone Church, Johnson City and was very active in ministries of compassion. She was a Registered Nurse, receiving her B.S.N and Psychology degrees from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. She was completely dedicated to God and her family. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, generosity, courage, and compassion for others. She will be sorely missed.

In addition to her parents, Ms. Sumner was preceded in death by two brothers, William J. Eberwein, Sr. and Robert Eberwein.

Survivors include her daughter, Mrs. Mariah Schick and husband Jeff, Glassboro, NJ; son, Caleb Sumner, Johnson City; a brother, Howard Eberwein and wife Irene, Massachusetts; her best friend, Gay Gingrich, South Carolina, formerly of Johnson City; several nieces, nephews, and “Adopted Children” including David Phillips survive.

The memorial service for Mrs. Sumner will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at Cornerstone Church, 120 Cornerstone Dr., Johnson City, 37615 with Dr. Barry Burns officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Church of Johnson City, or Andrew Wommack Ministries: P.O Box 333, Colorado Springs, CO 80934.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net . Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., is assisting the Sumner family. (423) 928-6111.