Kathryn Nidiffer Collins

A native of Carter County, she was the daughter of the late Andy J. Nidiffer and Josephine Nave Nidiffer. Kathryn was a 1949 graduate of Unaka High School and Steed College in Johnson City. She retired from Inland Container Corporation where she was employed over forty years. She married Earl Collins in 1953. They were married 57 years until his death in 2010.

For over 50 years Mrs. Collins was a faithful and active member of Hunter United Methodist Church, where most young people knew her as “Aunt Kat.” She loved God and her church family, and devoted countless hours serving in many capacities .... Children’s Sunday School Teacher, Treasurer, Choir Director, and was currently the Worship Leader. She was very involved in Food Ministry for the sick and families experiencing loss. Her pantry was always stocked with food ready to prepare for someone in need. Recently she organized a monthly Men’s fellowship group where they would sing for their supper. Kathryn was involved in raising money for different causes. Just last month she and several ladies of the church made home-made jam and sold to benefit Missions. She bought many jars herself to give to others. She especially enjoyed her Bible Study Group and trips with her Church Group – she was always ready to go on their next adventure. During her brief illness, her church is what she missed the most. Kat was always feisty and full of wit, even in her darkest hours. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Earl Collins, brother Isaac (Link) Nidiffer, and brother-in-law Jack Perkins.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sister Joann Perkins, brother Jay (Katie) Nidiffer, and sister-in-law Carolyn Nidiffer all of Elizabethton; niece Katrina Nidiffer of Nashville; nephew Toby (Carol) Nidiffer, great nephew Andrew (Alyssa) Nidiffer, and great niece Kerri Nidiffer all of Marietta, GA. Many special cousins also survive.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 19, 2017, from 5 to 7 pm at Hunter United Method Church followed by a celebration of life service with Estel Williams, Mike Berry, and Leann (Lou) Crandell officiating, and music provided by David Arney and Nancy Foutch. Graveside service will be on Thursday, July 20, 2017, at 11am at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Friends may also call at the home of her sister Joann Perkins, 276 Sunrise Drive. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Thursday to go to the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Hunter United Methodist Church, 130 Beryl Blevins Road, Elizabethton, TN 37643. Active Pallbearers will be Dean Boone, Tony Bowers, Hugh Buckles, Charles “Dude” Dykes, Daniel Holder, Clarence Reed, C.H. Taylor, and Nathaniel “Buddy” Watson. Honorary Pallbearers are her church family.

