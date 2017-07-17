logo

David Rex Parris

• Updated Today at 2:26 PM

JOHNSON CITY - David Rex Parris, 66, of Johnson City, passed away at his residence on Sunday, July 16, 2017.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Sunday, July 30, 2017 from 4:00 PM until a Celebration of Rex’s Life at 7:00 PM at Grandview Christian Church, Johnson City, with Mr. Aaron Wymer, Minister officiating.

A full obituary will be in the Sunday, July 23, 2017 edition of the newspaper.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com . Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Parris family.