A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Roy Lee & Romaine Bowen Renfro. In 1949 encouraged by a teacher, Jim joined the National Guard and in September 1950 the E & F Units were mobilized and sent to Ft. Deven, Mass. for basic training. After finishing basic training, Jim obtained a minority discharge to return to school in Elizabethton. He joined the Navy Reserves in 1951 and went on active duty from 1951 to 1953 aboard the USS Albany in the engineering department.

Jim retired in 1988 after 31 ½ years in The Raytheon Corporation as a Machinist. He and Lynn spent 29 years living in Naples, Florida for six months and in Elizabethton six months. He was an avid hunter, fisherman; he enjoyed his gardening and playing cards with his Naples friends. Jim & Lynn enjoyed the annual USS Albany Reunion and the “Mini Albany reunions” held in Naples, Florida.

He was a member of Dashiell Masonic Lodge # 238, American Legion Post 49, Scottish Rite of Knoxville and a lifetime member of the USS Albany Association. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife: Lucy Smith Renfro and Infant son, James S. Renfro, Jr.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 39 years Lynn Penney Renfro. A Son: Richard Renfro & wife Toni, a granddaughter: Paige LucyAnn Renfro. His Sisters: Jenelle Kyte, Tappahannock, Virginia and Sue Worthington, Elizabethton. One Brother: Allen Renfro, Dothan, Alabama. His special sister-in-law: Georgia Smith Jaynes, Elizabethton. Several nieces, nephews & cousins.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 12 noon Wednesday, July 19, 2017 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Kenneth Hartley officiating. Interment will follow in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Music will be provided by John Colbaugh. Active Pallbearers will be: Pooner Powell, Steve Guinn, Chris McCroskey, Keith Kyte, Rodney Campbell and Dwayne Gere. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Bill Feathers & family, Earl Bennett & family, members of the USS Albany Association, friends & fishing buddies on the Naples Pier and Fish Spring Marina. Dashiell Masonic Lodge # 238 will conduct Masonic Honors. Military Honors will be provided by the Carter County Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the service at 12 noon Wednesday. You may call on the family at the residence at anytime prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Renfro family.