Thomas F. Gallina

Mr. Gallina was born on March 13, 1941, in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Frank and Mary M. Gallina. He lived in Unicoi, TN and Pensacola, FL many years.

Tom was an exceptional and kind man, he was loved by many. He will be thought of often and very deeply missed.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Susan Hale- Gallina, his daughter Julie Gallina, a son Kurt (Tonya) Gallina, 2 sisters; Kathleen (Larry) Stilinovic, and Christina Gallina, 2 brothers; John (Marka) Gallina, and Richard (Pat) Gallina, also survived by several grand and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Limestone Cove First United Methodist Church, 2375 Hwy 107, Unicoi, TN 37692 on Sunday, July 23rd 2017. Pastor Ronald F Murray officiating church service at 10:00am with memorial service immediately following. Everyone is invited to the fellowship meal afterwords.

In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the Colon Cancer Alliance at www.ccalliance.org.

