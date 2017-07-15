Ralph H. Winters

Mr. Winters was the son of the late Clyde Edward Winters and Reatha Dugger Winters Jones and was born in Banner Elk, NC. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Fred Winters and Arthur Winters and a sister, Judy Nidiffer.

Mr. Winters was a member of Evergreen Freewill Baptist Church. He loved the outdoors, farming and working in the garden.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of sixty-eight years, Betty Smith Winters, of the home; a son, Roger Dale Winters, Roan Mountain; a daughter, Kathy Diane Osborne and husband, Rick, Elizabethton; a grandson, Allen W. Osborne, Johnson City; a great-grandson, Tyler W. Colbaugh, Johnson City; four sisters, Edith Arrington, Goldie Jones, Dimple Varney and husband, Larry; and Elizabeth Davis and husband, Lock. Numerous nieces, nephews, special relatives, friends and his church family also survive.

A service to honor the life of Mr. Winters will be conducted on Sunday, July16, 2017, at 4:00 PM in the Rhododendron Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home, Roan Mountain, with Pastor John McCoury and Rev. John Stevens officiating. The family will receive friends in the funeral home chapel from 2:00 – 4:00 PM Sunday prior to the service.

Interment will follow the funeral service in the Johnson-Roanview Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

Tetrick Funeral Home, Roan Mountain is serving the Winters family. Office 423-772-3928, obituary line 423-543-4917.