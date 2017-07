He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Rachel Rutherford, two children, nine stepchildren, aunts, Laurice Coxe, Johnson City, Beverly Buford, Philadelphia, PA., uncle Harphron Rutherford of Flint, Michigan and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held on Friday, July 7, 2017, in Flint MI.

Submitted by Birchette Mortuary Inc. 219 E. Millard St. Johnson City, TN. http://www.birchettemortuary.com/ 423-926-6013. Care of Sheldon Banks Funeral Chapel, Flint MI.