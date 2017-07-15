Helen W. Taylor

She joined the faculty of the College of Education at the University of Georgia in 1970 where she taught until her retirement in 1988. Prior to coming to the University of Georgia she taught at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, GA, and the public schools of Washington County, Tennessee.

Dr. Taylor was active in community, church and university activities. She was a member of Athens First United Methodist Church, University Woman’s Club, Beechwood Hills Garden Club, University of Georgia Retirees Association, Kiwanis Club of Athens and P.E.O.

Her brother Sam H. Taylor and nephew Sam H. Taylor, Jr. preceded her in death.

She is survived by a brother, Lynn R. Taylor, Sr. and sister, Martha T. Presnell, nieces and nephews Garry (Karen) Presnell, Lynn R. (Kim) Taylor, Jr., Rebecca (Gary) Black, Karen (Mike) Norris, and Nancy (John) Grindstaff. She had seven great nieces and nephews.

The graveside memorial service for Dr. Taylor will be held Saturday, July 22, 2017, at 11:00 A.M., in Monte Vista Memorial Park, with The Reverend Michael Lester, officiating. Those planning to attend are requested to meet at the cemetery by 10:55 A.M.

In-lieu-of flowers, memorials may be made to Athens First United Methodist Church, 327 N. Lumpkin St., Athens, GA 30601, or the General Education Scholarship Fund, College of Education, University of Georgia, 110 Carlton St., Athens, GA 30602.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net .

Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Johnson City, is serving the Taylor family. (928-6111)