David was a native of Erwin. He was a son of the late John Henry and Maxie Candler Lynch.

David was a veteran of the US Air Force, having served in the Korean War. He had worked as a pipefitter for Clinchfield Railroad for 40 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Lamie Lynch in 2010, and several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include: son, David L. Blevins and his wife Lisa; daughter, Suzy B. Cradic and her husband Steve; seven grandchildren, Drew Cradic, Kurt Cradic, John Cradic, Stacy Blevins Dorough, Jeffery Blevins, Ryan Blevins, and Megan Blevins; 10 great grandchildren; two brothers, Jim and Charles Lynch; and one sister, Judy Combs; several nieces and nephews.

The family of Mr. David Van Lynch will receive friends from 11 am to 1 pm Tuesday, July 18, 2017, in the Morris-Baker Dogwood Chapel. The funeral service will begin at 1 pm Tuesday. Rev. Jane Taylor will officiate. A graveside committal service will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Erwin. Active pallbearers will be: Drew Cradic, Kurt Cradic, John Cradic, Jeffery Blevins, Ryan Blevins and David Blevins. The Boone Dam VFW Post 4933 will accord military honors.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or Niswonger Children’s Hospital, c/o Mountain States Foundation, 2335 Knob Creek Rd. Ste. 101, Johnson City, TN 37604.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Lynch family via www.morrisbaker.com .

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN is serving the Lynch family. (423) 282-1521