Augusta Coclough Forest

She was called to rest on Sunday, July 9, 2017. She confessed Christ at an early age. She later joined Friendship Baptist Church under the leadership of Dr. C. H. Charlton. She was a member of Gracie Norris Missionary.

On September 11, 1992, she was united in Holy Matrimony with Willie R. Forest. She loved all of her grandchildren, they were the apple of her eye. She leaves to cherish her memories a loving and devoted husband, Willie R. Forest; 2 sons, David L. Forney and Levi Coclough, Huntsville, AL; 4 daughters, Gwanji Thomas, Torri (LaRue) Jackson, FaTina Cobb, all of Montgomery, AL and Charmaine Miller, Johnson City, TN; 15 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren, 1 sister, Carolyn, Bristol, VA; 1 brother Wilbur(Ruby), Johnson City, TN; 3 sister-in-laws, Geraldine Reeves, Youngstown, OH, Hattie(Charles) Howard, Montgomery, Al, and Patricia Jackson, Douglasville, GA; 4 brother-in-laws, Joe (Ruby) Forest, Clarksville, TN, Johnny Forest, and George Harris both of Montgomery, AL, and Larry(Angelia) Forest, Birmingham, AL; devoted friends, Debbie(Mike) Hobbs, Doris Hampton and Geraldine Gilmore and a host of nieces, nephews and other friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:30pm Tuesday July 18, 2017 at Friendship Baptist Church in Johnson City, TN. The family will receive friends from 11:30am until 12:30pm at the church prior to the services. Burial will follow at the VA National Cemetery.

