Timothy Arthur “Tim” Vandersommen

at Mary Black Hospital. He was the husband of Joyce Murphy Vandersommen.

Mr. Vandersommen was a native of Elyria, Ohio and a son of Annette Krueck Vandersommen and the late Anthony Vandersommen. He was an Eagle Scout, and a retired Army Special Forces and Airborne Ranger. After retirement from the Army, Tim continued to serve his country in various aspects with the Department of Defense. He spent his life devoted to God, his family, and his country. He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Spartanburg.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by a son: Collin Vandersommen of Arizona and a daughter: Victoria Vandersommen of Alaska; brothers: Martin Vandersommen of Homosassa, FL and Roger Vandersommen of Elyria, OH; a sister: Patricia Huddleston of Cleveland, OH. He was predeceased by a son: Ryan Vandersommen.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Fisher House Foundation, www.fisherhouse.org.

