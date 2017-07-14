Patsy J. Miller

A native of Asheville, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Troy Edward Calloway, Sr. and Ada Lucille Ballard Calloway. Patsy was a bookkeeper and office manager for Asheville Urologist for many years. She was a member of King Spring Baptist Church. Patsy owned and operated Pattie’s Book Swap located in Asheville. Patsy was an avid reader, enjoyed Elvis Presley music, and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved and was loved by many. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Franklin “Frank” Miller who was a Marine during the Korean War, a son, Joey Miller, and a granddaughter and great granddaughter, Elizabeth and Kalee Lawrence.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Peggy Lawrence and husband Russell, Fall Branch, and Bobbie McCurry, Elizabethton; grandchildren, Kim Vetrano, New York, Christopher West, Ohio, Jamie Bradley and husband James, Bristol, Wesley Lawrence and wife Amanda, Emily Lawrence, all of Memphis, and LeeAnn Lawrence, Oregon; ten great grandchildren; a brother, Troy E. Calloway, Jr. and wife Norma, Burnsville, NC; sister-in-law, Ethel Dyer, Asheville; and special friend, Dee Grindstaff, Johnson City. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Her family wishes to extend their heartfelt thank-you to the entire staff at Hermitage Health Center in Elizabethton for their excellent care of Patsy.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Sunday, July 16, 2017 at Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, Johnson City from 12:00 PM until a celebration of Patsy’s life at 2:00 PM with Pastor Jerry Cornett officiating. A committal and interment service will be held at 1:45 PM, Monday, July 17, 2017 at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Everyone wishing to attend is asked to meet at the cemetery on Monday at 1:40 PM.

Memories and condolences may be shared and viewed online at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com . Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423)610-7171 is honored to serve the Miller family.