Oren Clifford Hawley

Born on May 22, 1924, in Bluefield, WV, he was a son of the late Jack and Rhodie Spangler Hawley. He was a member of Midway Church of Christ in Bluefield before moving to Abingdon in 1964 where he was a member of Mt. Carmel Christian Church in Meadowview, VA. He was a veteran of WWII having served in the US Army. He worked for the Appalachian Power Company for 42 years before his retirement in 1988.

Cliff was known to many by his quick wit and outgoing personality. He always talked to everyone and had a story to tell. He was always willing to go out of his way to help others. He was a well known blood donor having donated many gallons of blood both in Bluefield and in Abingdon. He was active for many years in the Abingdon Civitan Club.

He loved the Lord and his church family. He was a deacon and later an Elder in his church. He was always willing to go out of his way to help out at the church and to help anyone in need. He routinely visited shut-ins often taking communion to those who could not attend church. For many years he provided transportation to drive others to church.

Cliff loved to travel. He was always ready to go. He wintered in Florida for many years after he and Dot retired and especially loved going to the Disney and Universal Parks. He and Dot visited every state and several foreign countries.

In addition to his parents, Cliff was preceded in death by his brother, Ivory Jackson Hawley, Jr., and his sister, Pauline Hawley Vinciguerra.

Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Dorothy Mae Boyd Hawley who he devoted his life to; sons: Clifford Wayne Hawley and wife Keta of Kingsport, TN, Jeffrey Eugene Hawley and wife Cheryl of Waxhaw, NC; daughter: Jonae Elaine Hawley Buckley and husband Richard of Faber, VA; ten grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 17 at 2:00 p.m., in the mausoleum at Roselawn Memorial Garden in Princeton, WV with Mr. Bennie Repass of Mt. Carmel Christian Church officiating. Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel of Lovingston, VA is in charge of the arrangements. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Mt. Carmel Christian Church in Meadowview, VA or to Mountainside Senior Living in Crozet, VA.

Cards or letters of condolence or well wishes may be sent to Mrs. Dorothy Hawley, Mountainside Senior Living, PO Box 310, Room 614, Crozet, VA 22932.