Mr. Street was born in Bakersville, NC and was a native of Erwin, TN. Buster was a son of the late Hobert and Martha Bennett Street. He was a truck driver. In addition to his parents Mr. Street is preceded in death by his brothers Charlie, Clyde, Cecil, and H.P. and by one sister, Leona Street Miller.

Buster Dean Street has left behind to cherish his memories: Sister: Louise Street Rice of Erwin; Several Nieces and Nephews

The family would like to express thanks to the staff of Unicoi County Memorial Hospital and Long Term Care for all of their love and support.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Buster Dean Street in a graveside service to be at 2:00 PM, Sunday, July 16, 2017 in Evergreen Cemetery with Reverend Steve Rice officiating. Those who wish to attend will meet at 1:50 PM at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Unicoi County Memorial Hospital Long Term Care Activity Department, 100 Greenway Circle, Erwin, TN 37650, or to The Gideons International, Gideon Memorial Bible Representative, P.O. Box 398, Erwin, TN 37650

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin.