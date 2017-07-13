He was a native of Erwin and a son of Danny and Doris Roberts Whitson. Billy worked in sales for 25 years. He was a loving father and loyal friend. He was honest to a fault, the life of the party and never met a stranger. He loved playing poker and placed 19th in WSOP. Billy enjoyed spending Saturday nights partying with friends. He enjoyed watching and listening to sports and spending time with his family. Billy is preceded in death by his grandfather William Emory Roberts, his grandmother Florence Elizabeth Roberts, his aunt Rebecca McInturff, and his uncle Billy Roberts.

In addition to his parents, William “Billy” Whitson has left behind to cherish his memory:

Son: William “Dustin” Whitson, of Erwin;

Brothers: Danny Whitson and wife April, of Erwin; David Whitson and wife Emily, of Erwin; Willie Joe Whitson, of Erwin; Sister: Tina Tipton, of Erwin; Ex-wife and best friend: Michelle Shelton, of Erwin;

Several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to offer special thanks to Johnny Garland for all of your kindness and friendship.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of William “Billy” Whitson in a visitation to be held Friday, July 14, 2017, at 3:00 PM and continuing until 5:00 PM in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home.

