William “Bill” Whaley

Bill was born May 20, 1967, in Johnson City to David H. Whaley and Linda Hammons.

Bill is preceded in death by his mother, Linda. He is survived by his father, David (Janice) Whaley; step-father, Jr. Aaron Hammons; daughter, Tabatha (Tyler) Whaley Smith and granddaughter Lizzie; son, Jake Whaley; brothers, David (Jessie) C. Whaley, Shane (Mindy) Terrell, step-brother, Jamie Hammons; step-sister Tonya Hammons (Johnny Stout) and Felicia (Derrick) Saults. Additional survivors include special friends, James Story, Jim and Sara Cash, and Kathy Whaley, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Bill’s life will be held on Friday, July 14, 6pm at Jonesborough Presbyterian Church, 128 W Main St, Jonesborough, TN 37659 with Pastor Allen Huff officiating.

Online condolences may be shared at www.mynattfh.com who has been entrusted with Bill’s service arrangements.